Schools Rule: Pewamo-Westphalia schools host Challenge Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students and staff at Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools came together for a day of positivity and team building.

The high school held its first-ever Challenge Day on Wednesday, where they decided to ditch the books to strengthen collaboration between students and staff instead.

A few experts from the nonprofit Challenge Day lead the event. The organization is committed to helping communities build compassion and hope.

“We’ve got board members that are here. We’ve got other community residents. We’ve got leaders. We’ve got teachers we’ve got coaches,” said principal Ryan Portinga. “Everybody all in one room together working again on that empathy and connection within our school community here.”

The program allowed students to meet and understand people they see in school every day. The students said it’s important to build that connection, especially with their teachers.

