Residents celebrate with giant Christmas feast at Burcham Hills

Residents at Burcham Hills Retirement Community celebrated the holidays with a giant Christmas feast this week.
By Claudia Sella
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents at Burcham Hills Retirement Community celebrated the holidays with a giant Christmas feast this week.

Over the past couple of years, grand celebrations haven’t been possible so this year the staff made the feast extra special.

The man behind the feast, Executive Chef Jeff Davis says preparing dinner for Christmas is his favorite. It reminds him of cooking in his Grandmother’s kitchen as a little boy. That’s how and where he fell in love with cooking.

“I learned so much from her.” said Davis. “Cooking with my grand mother was one of my favorite things to do in the world and that’s why I’m in senior living.”

Every dish and ever dessert is prepared from the bottom of his heart. Last months Thanksgiving feast was a huge success. Davis and his staff served more than 600 residents, baking 22 turkeys, 1200 desserts and nearly 300 pies.

However, residents say they are spoiled with amazing food daily. Residents Terry and Connie Specker have lived at Burcham Hills for just a little more than a year.

“All of our people in this building get together and have a wonderful wonderful christmas celebration.” said Connie. “One downfall.... if you want to be on a diet you can forget about moving in here.”

It’s a lot of hard work but it’s all worth it. “If you look at those faces out there you can’t, that’s why we do this everyday.” said Davis.

There were a lot of smiles on the faces of residents and family members. You can find out how to make residents at Burcham Hills smile here.

