PNC Championship On The Schedule This Week End

(KNOP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Padraig Harrington first squared off against Tiger Woods in a major 20 years ago. The Irishman has kept close watch ever since. And he believes Woods can still win another major. They are at the PNC Championship this week with their sons. Woods and his son Charlie finished one shot behind last year. Harrington says he saw enough speed in Woods’ swing during the made-for-TV match last week that Woods can get to the back nine of a major with a chance. And he says that would be all he needs to show he can still do it.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation
Mark David Latunski
Latunski gets life sentence in murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon
Michigan State Police K-9 finds man, 3-year-old son in freezing weather
Man dies days after Lansing crash
Man dies days after Lansing crash
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

Latest News

FILE -T ampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino fields a ball against the New York Yankees during the...
Guardians Add Depth at Catcher
FILE - NBC Sports commentator and former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks from...
Brees to Help Purdue Prepare For Bowl Game
New York Mets' Brett Baty reacts gestures after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning...
Nimmo Excited To Stay With Mets
One day after a special graduation ceremony and jersey retirement at Davidson College, NBA...
Curry To Be Sidelined