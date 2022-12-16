One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.

One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township.
One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville Road and Hollister Road Friday afternoon.

The roads have been closed for several hours and the department says it will likely remain closed while the investigation continues.

The names of those involved have not been released and are pending notification. Stay with News 10 as we learn more about this incident.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation
Mark David Latunski
Latunski gets life sentence in murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon
Michigan State Police K-9 finds man, 3-year-old son in freezing weather
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say
Man dies days after Lansing crash
Man dies days after Lansing crash

Latest News

snow roads generic
Lake effect snow continues and a special guest at the Now Desk
10 days winner
Studio 10 10 Days of Christmas Giveaways Grand Prize Winner
Scattered lake effect snow showers today and into the weekend
A press conference was held Friday morning by the Lansing School District to discuss further...
Lansing School District to merge 4 elementary schools into 2