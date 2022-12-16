One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville Road and Hollister Road Friday afternoon.

The roads have been closed for several hours and the department says it will likely remain closed while the investigation continues.

The names of those involved have not been released and are pending notification. Stay with News 10 as we learn more about this incident.

