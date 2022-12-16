MSU: ‘no viable’ option to bring back swim and dive team

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State University swim and dive team members aren’t giving up their fight to get their team re-instated.

Many showed up to the MSU Board of Trustee meeting making their plea.

“We have a pool here. There’s literally a time slot carved out of the day it is being unused that we normally use,” said Travis Nitkiewicz, MSU Swimmer.

Nitkiewicz was on the swim and dive team when MSU canceled the program in 2020. He’s one of many team members at Friday’s trustee meeting.

Despite pleas from the community during the meeting, the board said the program isn’t coming back.

“We do not see a viable path to establish a swim and dive program,” said Melanie Foster, MSU Trustee.

Nitkiewicz said he was shocked that the announcement was made. He said he met with interim president Teresa Woodruff earlier this month.

“It felt like they just checked the box at our meeting and just lied to our faces instead of actually going through the whole process trying to find a solution,” said Nitkiewicz.

Woodruff said it comes down to money for the program, and money for a new pool.

“We don’t have a financial plan for the facilities. In 2020 there was a five-year life left on a facility every year the cost escalated,” said Woodruff.

MSU plans to build a new sports complex. Plans include a spot for a pool but it isn’t Nitkiewicz said it doesn’t make sense those plans aren’t in it.

“There have been dozens of additions in D2 and D3 schools. In fact, they have been adding swimming and diving because it brings in more money for their school because of the size of the team,” said Nitkiewicz.

The team is suing the university in federal court to bring it back. The U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear MSU’s appeal.

The is expected to go to trial next month.

