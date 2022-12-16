MSU completes 95 actions stemming from federal Title IX reviews

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has completed 95 actions on schedule from the 2019 resolution agreements between MSU and the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights.

These resolution agreements were put in place in response to federal investigations into the handling of the Larry Nassar and William Strampel cases.

Michigan State University Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. made the announcement at the Board of Trustees meeting on Friday morning.

“I am proud of MSU’s work to not only bring ourselves into compliance with federal regulations but to go above and beyond to change our culture on campus as it relates to Title IX and relationship violence and sexual misconduct,” said Woodruff. “However, as pleased as we are to reach this milestone, we know our work is far from over, and I look forward to strengthening our commitment to foster a safer campus.”

The only substantive action that remains incomplete is contingent on the Dept. of Ed. OCR’s availability to train MSU leaders said the school’s official release.

Some of the more notable actions outlined in the agreement that have been completed include but are not limited to:

Updating the RVSM and Title IX Policy , including clear definitions of prohibited conduct in alignment with community expectations as to what constitutes relationship violence, sexual misconduct and stalking as well as prohibited conduct under Title IX.

Creating a new policy requiring the existence of final Title IX reports and determinations to be included in the respondent’s personnel file.

Posting notices of anti-harassment, non-discrimination and non-retaliation on MSU webpages

MSU launched a five-year Relationship to Violence and Sexual Misconduct Strategic Plan, to further identify gaps in relationship violence and sexual misconduct prevention and response. It is based on a biennial survey assessing MSU’s climate. The recommendations of this plan are well underway.

Woodruff intends to be a champion for this plan and the other strategic planning efforts as she prioritizes building trust, affirming transparency and advancing strategic initiatives.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to cultivating a safe and inclusive university characterized by care and respect for others,” said Woodruff.

You can find a detailed list of actions completed by MSU to enhance Title IX practices here.

