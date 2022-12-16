Michigan State University president search to begin in spring

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University plans to start its search for a new president sometime in the spring.

Samuel Stanley stepped down in November saying he couldn’t, in good faith, work with the school’s Board of Trustees.

Related: Students, lawmakers respond to Michigan State University President’s resignation

Board chairman Dianne Byrum said trustees met with an outside firm that will likely help with the search.

She said the search is waiting for the new board members to start in January.

Byrum said she hoped this search would be similar to the last one and include input from the campus community.

“That really allowed us to jump-start and narrow in our search. I would hope that we would start with listening sessions and we would have a very dynamic and diverse search committee, which we did last time too,” said Byrum.

Teresa Woodruff has been serving as interim president since November 5.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.