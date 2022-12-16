Michigan State University president search to begin in spring

Samuel Stanley stepped down last month.
By Cody Butler
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University plans to start its search for a new president sometime in the spring.

Samuel Stanley stepped down in November saying he couldn’t, in good faith, work with the school’s Board of Trustees.

Board chairman Dianne Byrum said trustees met with an outside firm that will likely help with the search.

She said the search is waiting for the new board members to start in January.

Byrum said she hoped this search would be similar to the last one and include input from the campus community.

“That really allowed us to jump-start and narrow in our search. I would hope that we would start with listening sessions and we would have a very dynamic and diverse search committee, which we did last time too,” said Byrum.

Teresa Woodruff has been serving as interim president since November 5.

