Michigan State University Graduation and Safety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A big weekend ahead for students at Michigan State University. Friday and Saturday the Fall class of 2022 will be receiving their degrees.

Ceremonies begin on Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center for advanced degrees, including Doctoral, Educational Specialist, and Master’s Degrees.

More than 5,000 students are graduating during fall ceremonies this weekend at MSU. Students including Angel Cruz, MSU Bachelor of Landscape Architecture, are excited about their accomplishments.

“So it’s kind of one of those things where it feels surreal, but also kind of exciting because you’re just like, now we get to go out and see like, what we can what we learned in the classroom where we can apply it and how we can help people and other communities that we can serve,” said Cruz.

MSU Police told News 10 that they have an extra police presence at the ceremony and on campus. They will also team up with the East Lansing Police Department to have increased patrol on Grand River and near campus.

“The commencement takes place at the Breslin Center so will have officers there on site as well. We really just want to make sure that if something does occur, we are here on standby, we’re ready to keep our community safe,” said Dana Whyte, MSU Police Public and Safety.

If you are heading to the Breslin Center, designated parking lots and parking ramps will be open.

There is also a Breslin shuttle bus service. You will get dropped off at the Breslin and can get back to the communications arts and sciences parking ramp on Red Cedar Road. It is strongly recommended by MSU Police that with the amount of traffic expected.

The bus service will run every 10 to 15 minutes for both ceremonies on both days. With lots and ramps open, MSU Police said no traffic closures should be expected.

Those attending the ceremonies are encouraged to plan ahead due to more traffic on campus.

You are not allowed to bring food or beverages including water into the ceremonies. You also can’t bring signs, pets, or weapons.

The Baccalaureate Degrees Ceremony is on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information about this weekend’s graduation ceremonies, you can head to commencement.msu.edu.

