Michigan State Police K-9 finds man, 3-year-old son in freezing weather

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Gaylord is facing child abuse charges after he reportedly took his son into freezing weather Wednesday night.

According to authorities, a woman called 911 just before 9 p.m. to report that she and her boyfriend had an argument and he ran into the woods with his 3-year-old son, who was not dressed for freezing weather.

A Michigan State Police K-9 team established a perimeter around the large wooded area, where Tpr. Deuman and K-9 Chief began tracking the man. Police said they were able to locate him and his son collapsed under a tree.

Police said the boy was not wearing shoes and was showing early signs of hypothermia. He was placed into a warm patrol vehicle.

Mark Douglas Mischley, a 33-year-old from Gaylord, was taken into custody without incident and was lodged at the Otsego County Jail. He was charged Thursday on one count of third-degree child abuse. He was given a $5,000 cash bond.

The 3-year-old was turned over to his grandmother and Children’s Protective Services was notified of the incident.

Mischley is expected to return to court Dec. 22.

