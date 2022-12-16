Meridian Township police seek porch pirate caught on camera
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a reported package thief.
According to authorities, the woman is wanted for questioning in connection with an investigation of package thefts. Police provided a video of one of the reported thefts captured by a doorbell camera.
Video of the woman can be seen above.
The timestamp on the footage said the incident happened a little after 5 p.m. Thursday.
Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-5282).
Related:
- VIDEO: Attempted package thief in Meridian Township hits head on porch pillar, collapses, drops packages, flees
- Michigan State Police give tips on how to avoid being a victim of ‘Porch Pirates’
- 1-in-5 Michiganders have had a package stolen within the last year
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.