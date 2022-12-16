Meridian Township police seek porch pirate caught on camera

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a reported package thief.

According to authorities, the woman is wanted for questioning in connection with an investigation of package thefts. Police provided a video of one of the reported thefts captured by a doorbell camera.

Video of the woman can be seen above.

The timestamp on the footage said the incident happened a little after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 22-5282).

