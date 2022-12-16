Local couple wraps presents for donations to charity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the best parts of the holiday season is giving gifts to loved ones. But wrapping those presents? That’s definitely not the best part.

One local couple will do your wrapping for you, for no cost other than whatever donation you can give. Those donations go entirely to the Give A Kid A Christmas Project.

It all started back in 2020 when Mark and Jessica Logusz of Dimondale, were laid off as a result of the pandemic. It was just before the holidays when the couple found they had a lot of extra time on their hands. That’s when Jessica decided she wanted to do something for people.

Jessica and Mark founded Favorite Day Gift Wrapping, a gift wrapping service free of cost other than donations.

The business model is simple. People drop off presents they need wrapped, Jessica and Mark wrap them than people pick their wrapped presents up. Jessica and Mark ask people to pay in donations which are then taken to the Give-A-Kid Christmas Project. The charity provides Christmas for disadvantaged kids and families.

It’s a lot of work but the couple says it’s worth it. “Don’t be mistaken, we get a lot out of it too because it brings us joy.” said Jessica.

People can drop off their presents to their Dimondale building at 121 Bridge Street. Their hours are posted on their Facebook page which can be found here.

Those donations will be given to the charity around Christmas.

“To see the look on the faces of the people at Give A Kid a Christmas when we drop money off for them.” said Mark. “I didn’t realize how that would make me feel.”

