Livingston County Circuit Court sides with AG in appeal against parole decision

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man sentenced on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct will stay behind bars.

The Livingston County Circuit Court has sided with Attorney General Dana Nessel in her appeal against the Michigan Department of Corrections Parole Board’s decision to parole Floyd Jarvi.

The Attorney General’s Office wrote that Jarvi pleaded no contest in 1994 on multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery and felony-firearm. He was sentenced to 23-60 years in prison and became eligible for parole in 2014. He was denied parole multiple times before the parole board decided to release him in October 2022.

Nessel filed an appeal Tuesday, calling Jarvi a “threat to our state.”

The Livingston County Circuit Court sided with Nessel in a stay of enforcement for the parole order and granted leave to appeal.

“We are grateful that Judge Geddis acted quickly in the interest of public safety. The facts of this case demonstrate that Jarvi has failed to accept responsibility for his crimes and lacks remorse, and as such should remain in custody,” Nessel said. “We look forward to presenting the facts of the case before the circuit court.”

A date for the appeal has not yet been set.

