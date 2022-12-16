LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seth Wells joins to look at the trending headlines including three men with ties to the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer are sentenced, prosecutors share new evidence that they say shows Ethan Crumbley’s parents knew about his mental health issues, and it’s National Ugly Sweater Day. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming up News 10 Today at 11.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 16, 2022

Average High: 35º Average Low 23º

Lansing Record High: 63° 2021

Lansing Record Low: -11° 1876

Jackson Record High: 63º 1984

Jackson Record Low: -7º 1951

