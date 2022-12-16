LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seth Wells joins to look at the trending headlines including three men with ties to the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer are sentenced, prosecutors share new evidence that they say shows Ethan Crumbley’s parents knew about his mental health issues, and it’s National Ugly Sweater Day. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming up News 10 Today at 11.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 16, 2022

  • Average High: 35º Average Low 23º
  • Lansing Record High: 63° 2021
  • Lansing Record Low: -11° 1876
  • Jackson Record High: 63º 1984
  • Jackson Record Low: -7º 1951

