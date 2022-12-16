Lansing School District to merge 4 elementary schools into 2

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting the 2023-24 school year, students at Reo Elementary School and Kendon Elementary School will be transitioning to different schools.

The Lansing School District confirmed the merger of four schools Thursday night.

Reo Elementary students will be transitioned into Attwood and Kendon students will transition into North Elementary School.

“By merging schools, we will be able to provide more services to each student. With larger student bodies, schools can get full-time, rather than itinerant, specials teachers, like art or physical education,” said superintendent Benjamin Shuldiner. “Increased staff and support will also come through economies of scale. These mergers will truly move our district and our students toward success.”

Additionally, Willow Elementary School students will join Riddle Elementary School while plans and construction start for a new Willow school.

A press conference will be held Friday morning by the Lansing School District to discuss further details.

