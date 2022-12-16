Lake effect snow continues and a special guest at the Now Desk
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to track the lake effect snow headed our way. We have the day’s trending headlines including a Starbucks strike, records from the JFK assassination are released, and it’s National Ugly Sweater Day.
Plus we look ahead to what’s coming up 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 16, 2022
- Average High: 35º Average Low 23º
- Lansing Record High: 63° 2021
- Lansing Record Low: -11° 1876
- Jackson Record High: 63º 1984
- Jackson Record Low: -7º 1951
