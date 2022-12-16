‘I had to clean up human remains:’ Man who bought Latunski’s home recounts experience

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The home where Mark Latunski lived and murdered 25-year-old Kevin Bacon was sold at auction, but ended up in a legal entanglement that led to its return to the Latunski family. The man who bought the Latunski home described what it was like when he went inside.

“I had to clean up human remains, yes,” said Alex Deehl, the man who bought Latunski’s home.

Deehl bought the home in February 2020, two months after Latunski murdered and mutilated Bacon on Christmas Eve in 2019.

He recounted the five months he spent living in the house and the disturbing things he saw.

“The intricate design and how specific things were,” Deehl said.

Deehl acquired the house in February 2020 during an auction after a winning bid of just over $100,000. He had moved in by the end of March. Deehl provided chilling details about what he found in the house after purchasing it.

“Specifically, there was…. a lot,” Deehl said.

He had a hard time talking about it. He said just about every room reflected the horrors that occurred in that house.

“The basement, the den, the master bedroom, and the kitchen. Specifically, the dishwasher,” Deehl said.

Deehl said he will never forget what he saw in that dishwasher.

“Three sets of dishes with human remains on them. And all three sets are in the dishwasher. And the dishwasher was never, never had electricity to it. It was brand new. It still had the plastic in front of it,” he said.

After seeing that, many would wonder why anyone would want to live in that house.

“I bought the object, not the subject. Simple real estate transaction. Houses don’t kill people,” Deehl said.

Deehl owned the home until July 2020 when he said the Latunski family regained possession of it.

“I never sold the home back. Mark bought his crime scene back. He bought it back,” Deehl said.

Deehl said his lawyer advised him against sharing pictures of the inside of the home.

Latunski was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Dec. 15, 2022.

