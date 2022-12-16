Hooray for Kwanzaa!

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This year, Studio 10 is yelling Hooray for Kwanzaa. We were joined by our St. Stephen’s Community Church members Dr. Eugene Cain and Dr. Maxine Cain who gave us background about the history of the celebration.  It is a common misconception that the holiday is considered a religious holiday but it is actually a cultural celebration. Every year Kwanzaa begins December 26 and runs until January 1st. A candle is lit each night in celebration of each of the seven days.

The first day is Umoja which means Unity.
The second day is Kujichagulia which means Self-Determination.
The third day is Ujima which means Collective Work and Responsibility.
The fourth day is Ujamaa which means Cooperative Economics.
The fifth day is Nia which means Purpose.
The sixth day is Kuumba which means Creativity, and the final day is Imani which means Faith.

If you are interested in celebrating Kwanzaa in Lansing this year, you can join St. Stephens Community Church in person or on zoom on December 26th at 4pm.

For more information, visit https://www.ststephenscc.org/?fbclid=IwAR2AdHmmCqK98-4wVSVJMEcA1F_QOQYVxhtB9Qtq2u7nmoxGxleRHpoHXSY!

