Gupta investigation might not be released

By Cody Butler
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We may never know what’s in a report about the sudden departure this fall of former MSU business school dean Sanjay Gupta.

The MSU Board of Trustees recently met with an outside law firm investigating that situation.

Many people spoke during Friday’s trustee meeting, supporting Gupta.

Gupta was at the meeting but didn’t speak to the board.

He was fired in the fall when he was accused of not properly reporting sexual misconduct.

Board president Dianne Byrum told reporters she doesn’t know if that report will be released and could fall under “attorney-client privilege.”

“When it comes to attorney-client privileges, trustees have a broader hat, broader responsibility, so it always has to be balanced. I can’t give you ultimatums where the board is going to land because I honestly don’t know the answers to those questions,” said Byrum.

The board cited attorney-client privilege for not releasing hundreds of documents related to Larry Nassar to the attorney general for its investigation.

