Funding awarded to build or upgrade 145 new Michigan Homes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties were awarded on Friday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

$8.4 million will be given to local organizations to build 76 new homes and build or upgrade 69 rentals.

“Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” said Governor Whitmer. “That’s why I set a goal for Michigan to create or preserve 75,000 housing units over the next four years. Today’s announcement will get us closer to that goal by investing in affordable housing across the state. I am committed to growing Michigan’s economy, lowering costs for families, and building a state where everyone can thrive.”

As part of the Missing Middle program administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), the grants use federal resources allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and provide funding to developers investing in, constructing, or substantially rehabbing properties.

The grants will reduce the amount charged to the buyer or renter, making the housing unit affordable for folks between 185% and 300% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

A total of $50 million was allocated to MSHDA for the creation of the program. A second funding round will be announced in spring 2023, when grants will be awarded for new construction and rehab for either single-family homes or rental units.

Grantees, pending State Administrative Board approval:

To qualify for the Missing Middle Housing Program, awardees had to have tax-exempt nonprofit status and have a proven track record of doing business in Michigan.

