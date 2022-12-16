First ‘Barbie’ teaser trailer drops

The first 'Barbie' teaser trailer was released Friday. (WARNER BROS. PICTURES)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Warner Brothers dropped the first official teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie.

The trailer for the live-action movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, opens with a parody of “2001: A Space Odyssey” as a colossal Barbie appears among a group of little girls with baby dolls.

Margot Robbie plays the iconic Barbie doll that changed the landscape of children’s toys.

She appears wearing the striped swimsuit first seen when Mattel launched the toy in 1959, and the wide-eyed little girls quickly throw away their outdated dolls.

The film’s star-studded cast includes Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s plastic boyfriend, Ken, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and America Ferrera.

“Barbie” is expected to hit theaters in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation
Mark David Latunski
Latunski gets life sentence in murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon
Michigan State Police K-9 finds man, 3-year-old son in freezing weather
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say
Man dies days after Lansing crash
Man dies days after Lansing crash

Latest News

FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. A...
Pentagon has received ‘several hundreds’ of new UFO reports
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to track the lake effect snow...
Lake effect snow continues and a special guest at the Now Desk
Meridian Township police seek woman in package thefts investigation
Meridian Township police seek porch pirate caught on camera
Meridian Township police seek woman in package thefts investigation