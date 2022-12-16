Eversight celebrates 75 years of restoring sight through donation, transplantation, and research

The Michigan Eye-Bank and Illinois Eye-Bank and formed a partnership in 1985.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Working to restore sight and prevent blindness through the healing power of donation, transplantation, and research, Eversight is celebrating 75 years.

Nonprofit eye banks were established in every state, often by Lions Clubs to meet the critical demand for corneal tissue to treat preventable blindness.

The Michigan Eye-Bank and Illinois Eye-Bank formed a partnership in 1985. This partnership earned them a reputation for clinical excellence in the eye banking field according to their website. Eversight also partners with Gift of Life MichiganLions Clubs, surgeons, businesses and philanthropists throughout Michigan

In addition to recovering, evaluating, and providing human eye tissue for transplantation, Eversight also does the following:

  • Supports academic research into the causes and cures of blinding eye conditions
  • Conducts eye banking research to provide innovative solutions for surgeons and their patients
  • Promotes donation awareness through public and professional education
  • Provides humanitarian aid to people around the world in need of sight-restoring transplants
  • Partners with local governments and medical professionals in countries seeking to establish independent, sustainable eye banking infrastructure
  • Educates technicians, surgeons and other clinicians on the latest eye banking and transplant techniques
According to Eversight’s website, they have worked with families of 1,682 Michigan residents who gave the gift of sight for transplantation research and education as cornea donors in 2020

