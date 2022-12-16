Eversight celebrates 75 years of restoring sight through donation, transplantation, and research

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Working to restore sight and prevent blindness through the healing power of donation, transplantation, and research, Eversight is celebrating 75 years.

Nonprofit eye banks were established in every state, often by Lions Clubs to meet the critical demand for corneal tissue to treat preventable blindness.

The Michigan Eye-Bank and Illinois Eye-Bank formed a partnership in 1985. This partnership earned them a reputation for clinical excellence in the eye banking field according to their website. Eversight also partners with Gift of Life Michigan, Lions Clubs, surgeons, businesses and philanthropists throughout Michigan

In addition to recovering, evaluating, and providing human eye tissue for transplantation, Eversight also does the following:

Supports academic research into the causes and cures of blinding eye conditions

Conducts eye banking research to provide innovative solutions for surgeons and their patients

Promotes donation awareness through public and professional education

Provides humanitarian aid to people around the world in need of sight-restoring transplants

Partners with local governments and medical professionals in countries seeking to establish independent, sustainable eye banking infrastructure

Educates technicians, surgeons and other clinicians on the latest eye banking and transplant techniques

Sample HTML block

According to Eversight’s website, they have worked with families of 1,682 Michigan residents who gave the gift of sight for transplantation research and education as cornea donors in 2020

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.