Curry To Be Sidelined

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eight-time All-Star and two-time MVP Stephen Curry is expected to undergo an MRI on Thursday after injuring his left shoulder in a 125-119 loss at Indiana. Coach Steve Kerr said trainers informed him midway through the fourth quarter that Curry couldn’t return to the game. Curry didn’t take questions afterward and isn’t expected to speak again until Friday. But Kerr acknowledged any potential absence of the league’s career leader in 3-pointers would make an already challenging stretch even more difficult. Curry scored 27 of his 38 points in the first half for the defending champions before leaving with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter.

