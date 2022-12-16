City of Jackson works to get people out of the cold

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A home in time for the holidays. That’s what the city of Jackson and area homeless agencies are working to address.

Homeless people in Jackson, like Wayne Mundy, said having a warm place to stay is a daily struggle.

“I’ve been living in my car for 3 years,” said Mundy.

He told News 10 that he’s unable to keep the heat on in his car because he doesn’t have the money for it.

“I get SSI and they’re moving it up to $914 a month in January, that’s still not enough to rent an apartment by yourself,” Mundy said. “The economy is just thousands too high. They need affordable housing.”

After getting calls for help from residents and local organizations, the Jackson City Council voted on Tuesday to use $10,000 federal dollars to put homeless people in a warm, hotel room. The homeless already use the Jackson District Library as a warming center. Now the library is working with the city to get those same people out of the cold for good.

“Help them access the form, fill it out, send it, and receive it as well. And we’re also working with other community members to help with transportation to the hotel and that is something that anyone at our location can help with,” said Anne de Irala, community services coordinator at the Jackson District Library.

City Spokesperson, Aaron Dimick, told News 10 that they are looking into buying the old T.A. Wilson Academy and converting the vacant school building into affordable housing or another shelter.

“It’s currently owned by the school district but city administration has proposed buying that property and using some of our American Rescue Plan funds to convert it,” said Dimick.

Jackson City Council also set aside $3,000 to buy winter gear for people like Mundy who choose to stay in the cold.

“It’s real rough out here. I mean, especially in the winter months cause you just can’t rent a place -- I mean it’s impossible. With one paycheck, it just cannot be done. So I’m stuck in my vehicle,” said Mundy.

Stuck until the city finds a long-term solution to the homelessness issue.

The city told News 10 that as of Thursday morning, 2 people have been placed in a local hotel. They’ll have a special meeting on Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss next steps.

