Brees to Help Purdue Prepare For Bowl Game

By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees is returning to his alma mater as a coach for the Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU. The retired NFL star will join new Purdue coach Ryan Walters as he settles into his new job. Walters says he grew up dreaming about following Brees’ career trajectory. Now the two will get acquainted as Brees moves back to Indiana for at least the next few weeks. Walters won’t be coaching the Boilermakers for the bowl game. That task falls to interim coach Brian Brohm. The Boilermakers are short-handed after Brian’s brother, Jeff, left for Louisville and took four assistants with him.

