Aviation Careers Institute opens to Mid-Michigan high school students

By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new aviation program launched Friday that encourages more high school students in Mid-Michigan to be pilots.

Background: Free flight school for Mid-Michigan high schoolers aims to address pilot shortage

Classes will be held at the Capital Region International Airport. The Aviation Careers Institute is open to high school juniors and seniors in Eaton, Ingham and Clinton counties.

The program is free and includes courses with flight simulator training and plane management.

“We’re excited as a local high school district to be able to have students take classes and then scale into a regional program here at the Lansing airport,” said Lucas Schrauben with Holt Public Schools. “That will be a fantastic learning experience for students.”

Completing the program will help students prepare for the next step: pilot training and flight school.

Students interested in applying can fill out a form on the Eaton RESA website.

