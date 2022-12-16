69 Michigan water systems awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award by CDC

More than 1,300 water systems in 28 states received the award.
(Pixabay)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced on Friday that 69 water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The award recognizes those communities that maintained a consistent level of optimally fluoridated water throughout the calendar year 2021. A total of 1,394 water systems in 28 states received the award including the following Michigan systems, Charlotte, Eaton Rapids, Hillsdale, Howell, Ionia, Jackson, Mason, St. Johns, and more.

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in the water to a level that is optimal for preventing tooth decay. It has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century.

“Michigan consistently exceeds the CDC recommendations for community water supplies by having 90 percent of our population on community water systems accessing fluoridated water,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “These awards demonstrate the commitment to quality by these community systems. Water fluoridation has demonstrated its effectiveness in preventing tooth decay throughout one’s lifetime and benefits all residents.”

CDC recommends water fluoridation as a safe, effective, and inexpensive method of preventing decay.

More information about community water fluorination can be found by visiting the CDC website.

