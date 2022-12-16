3 Easy, Savory, Holiday Appetizers

Registered Dietitian Katie Serbinkski shares three of her Holiday recipes with Nicole and Rachelle
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ahead of the holidays, Registered Dietitian Katie Serbinski visits Studio 10 to share three of her appetizer recipes that are time and budget friendly. These tasty recipes are perfect for entertaining friends and family members at the next get-together.

The first appetizer is Katie’s “go-to” dip for parties: Mediterranean Layered Hummus Dip.

A 2nd recipe shown consisted of a baguette, Granny Smith apple, brie cheese, walnuts, and honey. Katie calls them Apple Brie Bites.

The third and final holiday appetizer is the Mini Merry Meatballs which are just all-beef meatballs simmered in cranberry sauce and a few tablespoons of BBQ sauce.

You can find these appetizers, more recipes and content at Katie’s @MomToMomNutrition page on Instagram, and if you don’t have Instagram you can visit her website momtomomnutrition.com

