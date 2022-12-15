Win a $2,500 Shopping Spree to Becky Beauchine Kulka

Find out how you can win a $2,500 Shopping Spree to Becky Beauchine Kulka and more prizes!
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10.

Day 10 of Christmas Giveaways lead us to Becky Beauchine Kulka!

They gave us the clue to the tenth and final day of giveaways.

CLUE #10: Name one of the brands of jewelries sold at Becky Beauchine Kulka Diamonds & Fine Jewelry?

Now you can find the answer to the clue by looking on https://www.bbkfinejewelry.com

Once you have figured out the clue, enter your guess at wilx.com/contests.

We will announce the winner of Day 10 of Christmas Giveaways on Friday in Studio 10′s “Hooray for the Holidays” special at 4PM.

The winner of Day 10 of Christmas Giveaways will receive a $2,500 Shopping Spree to Becky Beauchine Kulka plus the prizes from Day 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9.

