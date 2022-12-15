VIDEO: Inside EF-2 tornado that struck near New Orleans

A home surveillance video captured the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wednesday. (Source: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by WVUE shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wednesday leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about. Almost as quickly as the situation deteriorated, things calmed again, with a truck blown over and a roof torn from a house across the street.

WVUE drone video from the morning after shows the extent of the damage and the overturned box truck.

Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.(WVUE)
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.(WVUE)
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.(WVUE)

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raids home in East Lansing
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation
Person types on computer keyboard
Michigan State of Emergency Relief Program is here to help
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Clinton County Sheriff reports death of inmate

Latest News

City of Jackson buys hotel rooms for homeless
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) and Meijer to unveil their new fleet of all-electric...
Governor Whitmer joins Meijer in Detroit to unveil new all-electric semi-trucks
A gun was found during a Dec. 14, 2022 traffic stop on US-27.
Michigan State Police seize handgun in US-27 traffic stop
Governor Whitmer joins Meijer in Detroit to unveil new all-electric semi-trucks
A gun was found during a Dec. 14, 2022 traffic stop on US-27.
Michigan State Police seize handgun in US-27 traffic stop