Staudt’s Rising Stars: Ryan Shoup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Stars is Ryan Shoup from Bellevue.

He plays soccer - both indoor and outdoor - and played football for Olivet this fall.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.