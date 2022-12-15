Oreo adds gluten-free mint to flavor lineup

Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.
Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.(Twitter/@Oreo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with celiac disease and others who don’t eat gluten can look forward to another popular sweet treat.

Oreo has announced the permanent addition of a new flavor to its certified gluten-free cookie line – mint.

Before now, gluten-free Oreos were only available in regular or Double Stuf.

They’re all made with real cocoa and a blend of gluten-free flour.

Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raids home in East Lansing
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation
Person types on computer keyboard
Michigan State of Emergency Relief Program is here to help
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Clinton County Sheriff reports death of inmate

Latest News

Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Russia warns of ‘consequences’ if US missiles go to Ukraine
FILE - This combo of undated booking photos provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left,...
Lengthy prison terms for 3 who aided Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plotter
The status of Puerto Rico has long been debated. The proposal of a binding referendum has...
House passes referendum to ‘decolonize’ Puerto Rico
Mark Latunski, the man who pleaded guilty to killing and mutilating 25-year-old Kevin Bacon,...
Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering, mutilating college student
President Joe Biden spoke as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Thursday.
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon