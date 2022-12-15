In My View: The three local high school leagues should merge

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In my view, the three local high school leagues should consider merging into one -- the parent CAAC will have 21 schools next year—the GLAC and the CMAC I believe would do well to try and merge into one.

Football is so uncertain any more determining which schools can field teams and those who struggle. A central league with plenty of schools could figure out legitimate scheduling, which is a very real problem in area high school football anymore with fewer players trying out for teams.

