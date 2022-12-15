Michigan State University to hear report of Gupta investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University officials will learn the details of the external investigation into the former business school dean Thursday.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in August after seven years with the school. The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”

The Board of Trustees hired Los Angeles-based law firm Quinn Emanuel to look into the allegations. School officials confirmed the board will hear the law firm’s presentation Thursday during a work session meeting, which means the public will not be able to obtain the information shared until the next public meeting is held.

