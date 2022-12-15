Michigan State Police seize handgun in US-27 traffic stop

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday night following a traffic stop.

According to authorities, a Michigan State Police trooper initiated a traffic stop at about 11 p.m. on US-27, near State Road. Police said during the investigation, they discovered the driver had a handgun on them.

The driver, a 29-year-old from DeWitt Township, was taken into custody and was lodged at the Clinton County Jail for carrying a concealed weapon.

