Michigan State Police seize handgun in US-27 traffic stop

A gun was found during a Dec. 14, 2022 traffic stop on US-27.
A gun was found during a Dec. 14, 2022 traffic stop on US-27.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday night following a traffic stop.

According to authorities, a Michigan State Police trooper initiated a traffic stop at about 11 p.m. on US-27, near State Road. Police said during the investigation, they discovered the driver had a handgun on them.

The driver, a 29-year-old from DeWitt Township, was taken into custody and was lodged at the Clinton County Jail for carrying a concealed weapon.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raids home in East Lansing
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation
Person types on computer keyboard
Michigan State of Emergency Relief Program is here to help
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Clinton County Sheriff reports death of inmate

Latest News

Major public safety announcement held in West Michigan
Major public safety announcement held in West Michigan
gifts
Studio 10 Easy and Fast DIY Gifts
wrapping
Studio 10 Couple Wraps Gifts for You
Cass County benefits from USDA rural energy program
Michigan received over $1.6M in grants through the Rural Energy for America Program