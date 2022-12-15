Michigan State Police seize handgun in US-27 traffic stop
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday night following a traffic stop.
According to authorities, a Michigan State Police trooper initiated a traffic stop at about 11 p.m. on US-27, near State Road. Police said during the investigation, they discovered the driver had a handgun on them.
The driver, a 29-year-old from DeWitt Township, was taken into custody and was lodged at the Clinton County Jail for carrying a concealed weapon.
Read next:
- Michigan received over $1.6M in grants through the Rural Energy for America Program
- Brighton school closed due to threat sent through a text message
- Latunski sentenced to life for the murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.