Michigan received over $1.6M in grants through the Rural Energy for America Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on Thursday that the USDA is investing $285 million in critical infrastructure to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy for people across rural America, and combat climate change. They are also making an additional $300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program, including $250 million through the Inflation Reduction Act, to spur further investment.

“People in rural America are on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen our Country’s resilience,” Vilsack said. “President Biden has created a roadmap for how we can tackle the climate crisis and expand access to renewable energy infrastructure, all while creating good-paying jobs and saving people money on their energy costs. These investments underscore the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to providing funding and resources to rural people and communities across the country to help drive economic security and prosperity.”

Michigan received a total of $1,687,490 in grants through the Rural Energy for America Program.

USDA Rural Development State Director for Michigan Brandon Fewins said these grants will help a variety of rural businesses, from traditional agricultural operations to food service and manufacturing. said.

Thursday’s announcement also mentioned that $300 million is available under the Rural Energy for America Program to expand renewable energy and support energy-efficiency projects for people living in rural America.

The deadline to apply for grants is March 31. Applications for technical assistance grants are due Jan. 31, 2023. Applications for loan guarantees are accepted year-round.

Interested applicants are encouraged to contact their local USDA Rural Development State Energy Coordinator well in advance of the application deadlines to discuss their project and ask any questions about the REAP program or the application process. Additional information on the required materials and how to apply for the REAP program are available in the Dec 15, Federal Register.

Michigan has 19 projects in 15 counties, including Benzie, Berrien, Cass, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Kalamazoo, Lapeer, Missaukee, Newaygo, Otsego, Ottawa, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola.

