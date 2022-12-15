Menominee man arrested in cocaine bust

Brian Walcher
Brian Walcher(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man was arraigned in court on December 14 after being arrested during a cocaine bust in the City of Menominee.

60-year-old Brian John Walcher was charged with 11 felonies including:

  • Two counts of Delivery of Cocaine
  • One count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine
  • One count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Esctasy/MDMA
  • Maintaining a Drug House
  • Six counts Felony Firearms

A search warrant was executed by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team at 1011 14th Avenue in Menominee.

Cocaine, six handguns, four rifles, digital scales, suspected psilocybin mushrooms, a large quantity of marijuana, and $9,194.00 in cash were found inside the home.

Walcher is scheduled for a Probable Cause Conference on January 3, 2023 and a Preliminary Exam on January 25, 2023.

He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raids home in East Lansing
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation
Person types on computer keyboard
Michigan State of Emergency Relief Program is here to help
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Clinton County Sheriff reports death of inmate

Latest News

Lansing police hosts toy and food giveaway
Lansing police hosts toy and food giveaway
Lansing Police Cruiser
Man dies days after Lansing crash
modern woodmen
Studio 10 Presents Tax year End Contribution with Modern Woodmen
Introducing the Nite Lites Express!
Studio 10 Driving Through the Lights at Michigan International Speedway