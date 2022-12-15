Man dies days after Lansing crash
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 65-year-old died Wednesday after several days hospitalized due to a Saturday crash.
According to authorities, a vehicle crashed into a pole near the intersection of Cedar Street and Hunter Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m. The driver was found unconscious and was rushed to a hospital.
Police confirmed Thursday that the driver - identified as Elton Jones - died Wednesday at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
