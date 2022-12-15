Man dies days after Lansing crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 65-year-old died Wednesday after several days hospitalized due to a Saturday crash.

According to authorities, a vehicle crashed into a pole near the intersection of Cedar Street and Hunter Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m. The driver was found unconscious and was rushed to a hospital.

Police confirmed Thursday that the driver - identified as Elton Jones - died Wednesday at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.