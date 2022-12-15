BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Mark Trotten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, will be joined by multiple federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement for a press conference sharing the results of an investigation that culminated in search warrants being executed, multiple arrests being made, and charges filed against 11 people.

Prior to the press conference, there will be an unsealing of the criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

The investigation was conducted in the Benton Harbor and Grand Rapids areas.

