Latunski set to be sentenced for the murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon

CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - Mark Latunski is back in court on Thursday morning and will find out if he will spend the rest of his prison for the murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon. The family of Bacon has been waiting three years for justice.

In December 2019, Bacon met Latunski through a dating app. Bacon’s parents reported him missing when he didn’t show up to a family gathering on Christmas morning. On Dec. 28, he was found dead in the basement of Latunski’s Bennington Township home.

When police discovered Bacon’s body, Latunski admitted that he had killed him by stabbing him in the back and slitting his throat. He said he then ate part of his body.

Bacon’s father, Karl Bacon said he hopes Latunski gets life in prison.

“It’s something we’ve been praying for. If you want to pray for that kind of thing. It’s just in our best interest to see him in prison forever and I didn’t want him out in public again. It’s been a long road and I’m glad we’re almost to the end of it,” said Karl Bacon.

In Michigan, the sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison without parole.

Latunksi is set to be sentenced on Dec.15.

