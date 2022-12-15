Grant awarded to rebuild Haggerty Road will create more than 2,000 jobs

VAN BUREN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A major rebuild of Haggerty Road in Van Buren Township in Wayne County will support the construction of Our Next Energy’s (ONE) new gigafactory and ensure the reliable delivery of their goods.

Announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday, this announcement builds on further support for the company’s growth in Michigan, which is expected to create 2,112 new jobs and $1.6 billion of investment in the economy.

Governor Whitmer said that investments in our roads and bridges help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely.

“Since I took office through the end of this year, Michigan will have fixed 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges, bolstering our economy and connecting our hardworking communities,” said Governor Whitmer. “With today’s grants, we are investing in Michigan communities and making Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build a Michigan where everyone can envision a bright future for themselves.”

This support comes on the heels of Governor Whitmer attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of ONE’s new global headquarters in Novi this fall, where the company is developing products to be manufactured at ONE Circle in Van Buren Township.

ONE is a Novi-based battery storage company that uses safe, sustainable, low-cost battery chemistries for consumer and commercial electric vehicles. The company has developed sustainable battery manufacturing practices of both lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and anode-free cells and plans to bring this technology to the global market by establishing its first cell and electric vehicle (EV) battery pack gigafactory.

“ONE hopes to bring a transformative, clean manufacturing project with more than 2,000 new jobs to Van Buren Township, along with suppliers and visitors from around the world, but the success of this project hinges on safe and reliable access to and from Haggerty Road,” said Dan Power, director of Planning and Economic Development for Van Buren Township. “Creating a new primary access point at Haggerty Road will be vital for the site. The road’s current condition threatens delays, disruption, and uncertainty. The reconstruction and widening of Haggerty Road from Ecorse Road to Van Born Road is therefore critical, both for ONE’s successful launch today and for the Haggerty Road corridor to continue to serve Van Buren Township and southeast Michigan as an economic growth engine in the future.”

