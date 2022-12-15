Governor Whitmer to join Meijer in Detroit to unveil new all-electric semi-trucks

(PRNewswire)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) and Meijer to unveil their new fleet of all-electric semi-trucks on Thursday.

Meijer’s inaugural delivery will include a 44,000-pound food donation to Gleaners Community Food Bank as the first retailer to test the new battery electric eCascadia truck in a cold weather environment.

Governor Whitmer is highlighting the unveiling as evidence of Michigan’s growing clean energy sector and business-friendly environment.

