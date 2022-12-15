France Hoping to be Fully Healthy For World Cup Final

DOHA, Qatar (AP) - A cold virus has run through the France squad though coach Didier Deschamps expects all his players to be healthy for the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday. Defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot were isolated this week and rested for the 2-0 win over Morocco in the semifinals. Deschamps says “it’s flu season now, and in that sense, we have to be careful.” The coach says the players’ immune systems are run down by the physical toll of World Cup games. He says air conditioning that’s routine in Qatar and at stadiums could also be having an affect.

