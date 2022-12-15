First Alert Weather Forecast

On and off snow showers through Saturday
First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As promised, colder air has returned to the area and it will be with us for the foreseeable future. High temperatures today through the weekend will be near 30º with overnight lows in the 20s. By the end of next week heading into Christmas high temperatures may only be in the teens to near 20º with overnight lows in the single digits.

Today the Lake Effect Snow machine will be going near the Lake Michigan shoreline and we cannot rule out a few snowflakes at times across Mid-Michigan. This on and off snow pattern will stick around through Saturday evening. Little in the way of snow accumulation is expected in the Lansing and Jackson areas. Closer to Lake Michigan accumulating snow is expected.

Sunday through Wednesday currently look rather quiet with mostly cloudy skies across the area. Snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday and this could be the snow accumulation that will guarantee a White Christmas this year. Stay with us for updates as we move toward the middle of next week and the potential accumulating snow.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 16, 2022

  • Average High: 35º Average Low 23º
  • Lansing Record High: 63° 2021
  • Lansing Record Low: -11° 1876
  • Jackson Record High: 63º 1984
  • Jackson Record Low: -7º 1951

