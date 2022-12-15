First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As promised, colder air has returned to the area and it will be with us for the foreseeable future. High temperatures today through the weekend will be near 30º with overnight lows in the 20s. By the end of next week heading into Christmas high temperatures may only be in the teens to near 20º with overnight lows in the single digits.

Today the Lake Effect Snow machine will be going near the Lake Michigan shoreline and we cannot rule out a few snowflakes at times across Mid-Michigan. This on and off snow pattern will stick around through Saturday evening. Little in the way of snow accumulation is expected in the Lansing and Jackson areas. Closer to Lake Michigan accumulating snow is expected.

Sunday through Wednesday currently look rather quiet with mostly cloudy skies across the area. Snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday and this could be the snow accumulation that will guarantee a White Christmas this year. Stay with us for updates as we move toward the middle of next week and the potential accumulating snow.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 16, 2022

Average High: 35º Average Low 23º

Lansing Record High: 63° 2021

Lansing Record Low: -11° 1876

Jackson Record High: 63º 1984

Jackson Record Low: -7º 1951

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.