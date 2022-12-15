Developments in Purdue Football

Nebraska's Myles Farmer (4) tackles Purdue's David Bell (3) during the first half of an NCAA...
Nebraska's Myles Farmer (4) tackles Purdue's David Bell (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Purdue’s standout offensive football performers, Aidan O’Connell and Charlie Jones, both say they will pass up playing in the January 2nd bowl game in Orlando against LSU. Both want to avoid injury and prepare for the NFL draft. Purdue has hired its former standout quarterback Drew Brees to help prepare the team for the game. Brian Brohm is the head coach for the bowl game. The Boilers have an 8-5 record.

