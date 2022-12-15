Brighton school closed due to threat sent through a text message

(Source: StoryBlocks)
(Source: StoryBlocks)(StoryBlocks)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A direct threat was sent through text message to a student at the Livingston Christian School in Brighton. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 3:08 p.m.

According to the report, the threat was sent by another student, 16 -years old, who said, “Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you, don’t come to school tomorrow.” The student who received the text message threat immediately reported the threat to the assistant principal, who then contacted Livingston County Central Dispatch.

After multiple interviews by the dispatched trooper, it was discovered that the threat was sent, and the student admitted to sending the threat. It was determined that the student does not have access to firearms to carry out the threat.

The Livingston Christian School administration decided to close school on Thursday, Dec. 15. Law enforcement will conduct extra patrols of the area on Thursday.

The 16-year-old student who admitted to sending the threat was suspended until further notice and was released to his parents. The investigation will be forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutors Office for review of charges.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raids home in East Lansing
Person types on computer keyboard
Michigan State of Emergency Relief Program is here to help
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Fire engulfs home that was still under construction in Bath Township just before midnight on...
No injuries reported in Bath Township house fire

Latest News

This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
WATCH: 3 men tied to leader of Whitmer kidnap plot face sentencing
Governor Whitmer to join Meijer in Detroit to unveil new all-electric semi-trucks
Dr. Sanjay Gupta resigned as Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business in...
Michigan State University to hear report of Gupta investigation
The family of Bacon has been waiting three years for justice.
Latunski set to be sentenced for the murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon