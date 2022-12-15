Brighton school closed due to threat sent through a text message

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A direct threat was sent through text message to a student at the Livingston Christian School in Brighton. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 3:08 p.m.

According to the report, the threat was sent by another student, 16 -years old, who said, “Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you, don’t come to school tomorrow.” The student who received the text message threat immediately reported the threat to the assistant principal, who then contacted Livingston County Central Dispatch.

After multiple interviews by the dispatched trooper, it was discovered that the threat was sent, and the student admitted to sending the threat. It was determined that the student does not have access to firearms to carry out the threat.

The Livingston Christian School administration decided to close school on Thursday, Dec. 15. Law enforcement will conduct extra patrols of the area on Thursday.

The 16-year-old student who admitted to sending the threat was suspended until further notice and was released to his parents. The investigation will be forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutors Office for review of charges.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.