Bliss Salon Spa & Boutique literally extends your hair's style

When it comes to extensions, Bliss now has so many options available, but sometimes it can be overwhelming when deciding what types of extensions will be the best for you. Here are a few types of extensions that may be a better match for you. The Bliss stylists will do a thorough consultation to help you determine which method or combination of methods are best for your hair.

Volume or Hand Tied Weft

This application time is 1.5-3 hours to get you in and out of the salon fast. The wefts are made with 100% Remy Human Hair and can be cut for customization. Between one and four wefts are sewn into the hair on a row which is created with beads. Weft extensions can provide various levels of thickness and blend flawlessly when applied correctly by a professional stylist.

Application : 1.5 - 3 hours



Maintenance : 4-6 weeks



Life Span: 6-12 months plus BELLAMI’s 3-month warranty*



Tape-in Extensions

Tape-in extensions are a very popular choice for Bliss customers with thinning hair and for good reason: they look amazing and last a long time (5-8 months). Another bonus? They are relatively fast to apply and to remove at the salon. The tape wefts are thin and lightweight, leaving no damage.

Application : 0.5 - 1.5 hours



Maintenance : 5-8 weeks



Life Span: 6-12 months plus BELLAMI’s 3-month warranty



Keratin Tip (K-Tip) Extensions

Bellami Keratin Tip (K-Tip) extensions are installed using a heating element that safely melts the Keratin Tips onto your own hair. This Keratin Tip is partially made of the same naturally occurring protein found in your hair.

A silicone additive on the K-tip helps to create a protective coating for your natural hair strands. The K-tips are bonded close to the roots of the hair, your Bellami accredited stylist will ensure there is enough space to allow free movement of your hair which maintains a natural layered texture and feel to your hair.

Hair Type: Cuticle Remy Hair



Application: 3 - 6 hours



Life Span: until they grow out. This extension is not reusable.



I-Tip Extensions

Bellami I-Tip extensions are installed with a strand-by-strand application, without using heat or glue, this is an especially great application for those with thinning hair around their hairline. This method may also be combined with other methods for a customized look.

Application: 1.5 - 3 hours



Maintenance : 4-6 weeks



Life Span: 6-12 months plus BELLAMI’s 3-month warranty



