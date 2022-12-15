Becker Released From Prison

LONDON (AP) - German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison. Becker’s lawyer said Thursday afternoon that the 55-year-old, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning ahead of his deportation. The three-time Wimbledon champion was sentenced to 30 months in prison in April for hiding 2.5 million pounds ($3.1 million) of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts. The former world number one was declared bankrupt in June 2017.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.