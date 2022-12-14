Woman, 46, accused of living with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal death, deputies say

Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 46-year-old woman in North Carolina is facing charges for not reporting the death of her 78-year-old boyfriend, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the man was in hospice care in his home and a nurse making a routine visit noticed he was dead.

According to authorities, it appeared the man had been dead for at least three days.

Officials said his girlfriend, Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, told them she had been caring for him and talking with him after he had died.

The man did have a terminal illness, deputies said, but his death is under investigation and investigators are awaiting autopsy results.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI raids home in East Lansing
Mariah Risema
Recalled baby formula leads to Michigan family’s cancer diagnosis
Person types on computer keyboard
Michigan State of Emergency Relief Program is here to help
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took...
Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft

Latest News

The dogs were turned over to animal control by their owner and euthanized.
70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died while covering...
Wife: Journalist Wahl died of aortic aneurysm at World Cup
courtesy: Flickr user 401(K) 2012 / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Michiganders who collected jobless benefits can choose how to get 1099-G tax forms
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
Biden pushes US as a crucial ally to African leaders