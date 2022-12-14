Win a $250 Gift Card to Cricket Home Furnishings

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10.

Day 9 of Christmas Giveaways leads us to Cricket Home Furnishings!

They gave us the clue to the ninth day of giveaways.

CLUE #9: How many square feet are in the Cricket’s Home Furnishings Showroom?

Now you can find the answer to the clue by looking on https://www.cricketshomefurnishings.com

Once you have figured out the clue, enter your guess at wilx.com/contests.

We will announce the winner of Day 9 of Christmas Giveaways on Thursday in WILX’s 6PM newscast.

The winner of Day 9 of Christmas Giveaways will receive a $250 Gift Card to Cricket Home Furnishings plus the prizes from Day 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8.

On Thursday, during the WILX 5pm newscast, you will hear the clue you need to enter for Day 10 of Christmas Giveaways.

