What the Tech: The best tech gifts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite inflation, Americans are expected to spend a record $950 dollars on Christmas this year. That’s 6% more than last year.

And a big category again this year is electronics or tech gadgets. If you have someone on your gift list this year who is hard to buy for, consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker rounds up some of this year’s hottest tech gifts.

What do you give to the person who has everything? You must go in search of a tech gadget they don’t have. Maybe one they’ve never even heard about. And here are some of my favorites. One of the coolest gadgets this year is great for creating video content. The Pivo Pod holds a smartphone and keeps your face on camera, no matter where you move. Dance across the floor, and the Pivo keeps you from moving out of the shot. No matter where you go, the Pivo focuses on your face and moves with you. It’s like you’ve got your own cameraman, even zooming in and out as you move. Pivo apps have special effects as well to make videos stand out. Like this one that’ll turn heads on TikTok.

Vinyl records are not only in again, but they’re also outselling CDs and even music from iTunes. And if someone has old records they want to hear again, they’ll need a turntable to spin those stacks of wax. Audio Technica makes quality and affordable turntables. There are also some statement pieces like the House of Marley Stir It Up Bluetooth turntable that connects to wireless speakers and the computer.

Everyone needs portable Bluetooth speakers. One of the loudest speakers I’ve tried is the Soundcore Rav Mini. This thing blasts with great bass and the battery lasts a very long time. It’s got cool lights to liven up a party and it’s water-resistant.

An office space doesn’t have to be boring. Nanoleaf and Govee make lighting panels to dress up any wall. The panels change colors and can be controlled with apps. Nanoleaf makes these cool hexagon panels, and these lights are called “lines”. They’ll even dance to music and match the colors of video games someone’s playing on the computer. If there’s a gamer on your list, they know all about the Nanoleaf Panels and have seen them on videos by other gamers.

Unless they’re geekier than me, and that’s doubtful, there’s at least one thing on this list they don’t know about.

